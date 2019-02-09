CONFIRMED! Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Shoot To Start Next Month! Producer Reveals Details
Yash starrer KGF has successfully completed 50 days. The masterpiece created by Prashanth Neel has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing film of the Kannada industry. The fans however can't get enough of it and are waiting for its sequel. Amidst all the excitement and anticipation, producer Vijay Kirangandur took to his Twitter to thank the viewers for the film's success. Creative executive producer of Hombale Films, Karthik Gowda confirmed that the shooting for KGF Chapter 2 will start from next month (March, 2019).
Shoot Starts From Next Month
Creative producer Karthik Gowda had some good news for the fans on the occasion of the film completing 50 days. He Tweeted, 50th day today. "Thanks to each n every one for this massive massive success. #KGF #chapter2 shoot starts next month. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @bhuvangowda84 @SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies @VishalKOfficial @VaaraahiCC @gumediacompany" - (sic)
Viijay Kiragandur Thanks Fans
He Tweeted, "#KGF is not only a film for me. I had always dreamt of giving Sandalwood a movie that would crate history. The film has successfully completed 50 days. I would like to thanks the entire team, fans and all the cine lovers #KGF50Days" - (sic)
To Release In 2020
Going by the reports, if the schedule works out according to the plan, fans will get to see the sequel of KFG soon. Vijay said the movie is expected to hit the theaters by summer of 2020. But, he hasn't confirmed the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer until a date is announced.
What To Expect?
After killing Garuda, Rocky Bhai has emerged as the most wanted criminal of India. Now, Inayat Khalil wants to take down Rocky to rule the underworld. Therefore, in the Chapter 2 of KGF, Dubai don will be seen playing a crucial role. We need to wait and see who would be taking this role up!
MOST READ: KGF Completes 50 Days! Yash Starrer Continues To Roar In Theaters Across Karnataka