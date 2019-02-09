CONFIRMED! Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Shoot To Start Next Month! Producer Reveals Details

Shoot Starts From Next Month

Creative producer Karthik Gowda had some good news for the fans on the occasion of the film completing 50 days. He Tweeted, 50th day today. "Thanks to each n every one for this massive massive success. #KGF #chapter2 shoot starts next month. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @bhuvangowda84 @SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies @VishalKOfficial @VaaraahiCC @gumediacompany" - (sic)

Viijay Kiragandur Thanks Fans

He Tweeted, "#KGF is not only a film for me. I had always dreamt of giving Sandalwood a movie that would crate history. The film has successfully completed 50 days. I would like to thanks the entire team, fans and all the cine lovers #KGF50Days" - (sic)

To Release In 2020

Going by the reports, if the schedule works out according to the plan, fans will get to see the sequel of KFG soon. Vijay said the movie is expected to hit the theaters by summer of 2020. But, he hasn't confirmed the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer until a date is announced.

What To Expect?

After killing Garuda, Rocky Bhai has emerged as the most wanted criminal of India. Now, Inayat Khalil wants to take down Rocky to rule the underworld. Therefore, in the Chapter 2 of KGF, Dubai don will be seen playing a crucial role. We need to wait and see who would be taking this role up!