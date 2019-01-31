WHAT? Crazy Star Ravichandran Reveals He's Disappointed With Kurukshetra! Here's Why

We all know that Kannada actor Ravichandran has earned the title 'Crazy Star' for being one of the quirkiest in the industry; be it for his acting, direction or song compositions. He is known for romancing his female leads in the most unconventional ways. However, the star has shed the usual avatar and identity for his forthcoming mythological film Kurukshetra. While everyone is excited to watch him carry a mythology-based character, in an interaction with the media, Ravichandran has revealed that he's disappointed with the film! You would surprised to know why though.

In the film Kurukshetra, which also features Challenging Star Darshan, Ravichandran will be seen polaying the role of Krishna. While the fans are unhappy that the actor has shaved off his iconic beard and moustache, he is unhappy about the fact that he has no lady to romance in the movie.

Jokingly, he said, " The makers chose me to play Krishna's role as no other actor could suit the character. Also, my image is closely associated with Krishna's. However, unlike him, I haven't got to romance any lady in the film. I thought, they would at least put me up for a scene with grapes (the way media always portrays), but that hasn't happened either"

He further spoke about his weight loss for the movie. When the media personnel asked him what he did to shed the extra pounds, the actor laughed saying, his wallet which is going to be full soon was the reason for the loss of weight around his stomach!

MOST READ : Sudeep's Adorable Message For Wife Priya As She Congratulates Him On Completing 23 Years In Films!

Kurukshetra was supposed to be released long ago. According to the producer's statement, the film is ready and could be released after Nata Sarvabhouma. But, the final copy of the film is available in 2D print. Muniratna wants to it in 3D print and currently, they are working on the same, and hence the release of the Kurukshetra has been postponed.