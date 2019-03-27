English
    CRPF Protection Requested For Darshan & Yash; 'Congress Goons Are Abusing Sumalatha Ambareesh'

    Ever since Darshan and Yash came forward to campaign for Sumalatha, there has been a lot of friction between the actors and the politicians. HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar is contesting from Mandya as an independent candidate, competing against Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha. A few politicians from JD(S) including the Cheif Minister himself, have criticized these actors. On March 24, 2019, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking CRPF protection for Sumalatha, Yash and Darshan. In the letter, he has also stated, "Congress goons are abusing Sumalatha."

    Immediate CRPF Protection For The Actor

    In the letter, Arvind wrote, "I hereby request you to kindly provide Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection to Smt Sumalatha Ambareesh, independent candidate in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka, and leading Kannada actors Shri Darshan and Shri Yash, at the earliest in the wake of increasing violent actions by her opponents, particularly from workers and supporters of the political parties: JD(S) and Congress."

    Congress Goons Are Abusing Sumalatha

    It was further stated, "On the day of Smt Sumalatha's nomination, all the cable networks were cut off by the JD(S) and Congress goons. JD(S) and Congress leaders are abusing Smt Sumalatha Ambareesh, Shri Darshan and Shri Yash in public meetings and also instigating their workers through social media platforms against these three personalities."

    She's Being Watched & Photographed

    "She said that there were instances of a few men trying to gather information from her security guards and attempting to take photographs of those visiting the house. I had even asked a couple of them what were they doing outside my house, but was unable to get information," Arvind wrote in his letter to the Home Minister seeking immediate action.

    Nikhil Gowda Attacked Too!

    Apparently, it isn't only Sumalatha who is being targeted. According to a few reports, when Nikhil Kumar was in Bookanakere during an election campaign, someone pelt stones at his car. Reportedly, they even shouted, "Go back, Nikhil" slogans.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
