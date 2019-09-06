English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan's Little Son Manages Fans At Home When Father Is Busy! Actor Misses Being A Regular Dad

    By
    |

    Commoners mighty fancy a celebrity's life, but stars in the film industry face their share of ordeals, which often go unnoticed. Finding a balance between their professional and personal lives is something all big celebrities have always struggled with. Darshan, who is currently one of the top actors of Sandalwood, has stated in an interview with Deccan Herald that he misses being a regular father to his child. The actor revealed that his 9-year-old son understands his field of work and even manages his father's fans at home when he's busy.

    Darshan's Quality Time With His Son Tampered With

    Darshan's Quality Time With His Son Tampered With

    Since his advent into cinemas, Darshan has been actively involved in making films. There hasn't been a time when he has taken a long break or stayed from the big screen for too long. Talking about the repercussions his work has had on his personal life, the actor said, "My son is nine and I haven't been able either to spend quality time with him or take him on a vacation."

    Misses Being A Regular Father

    Misses Being A Regular Father

    An emotional Darshan further added, "I miss being a regular father but he understands my work. In fact, there are days when he manages fans who come home to see me when I am working out or am busy otherwise."

    On Dealing With Pressure

    On Dealing With Pressure

    Not only does Darshan has to struggle to strike a balance between work and family, but as an actor, he also faces immense pressure. When asked how he deals with stressful situations, the actor said, "If you are calm then everything falls into place."

    But, He Missed The Big Screen

    But, He Missed The Big Screen

    Darshan's latest Kurukshetra consumed nearly two years of his life. Though his job is stressful, the actor misses appearing before the fans on the big screen, when a project takes too long to complete. "More than me missing it, my fans missed me.... they kept asking me when I would return. I was busy wrapping up the mega-production Kurukshetra. Work on graphics required a lot of time," he added.

    More DARSHAN News

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue