Darshan's Little Son Manages Fans At Home When Father Is Busy! Actor Misses Being A Regular Dad

Darshan's Quality Time With His Son Tampered With

Since his advent into cinemas, Darshan has been actively involved in making films. There hasn't been a time when he has taken a long break or stayed from the big screen for too long. Talking about the repercussions his work has had on his personal life, the actor said, "My son is nine and I haven't been able either to spend quality time with him or take him on a vacation."

Misses Being A Regular Father

An emotional Darshan further added, "I miss being a regular father but he understands my work. In fact, there are days when he manages fans who come home to see me when I am working out or am busy otherwise."

On Dealing With Pressure

Not only does Darshan has to struggle to strike a balance between work and family, but as an actor, he also faces immense pressure. When asked how he deals with stressful situations, the actor said, "If you are calm then everything falls into place."

But, He Missed The Big Screen

Darshan's latest Kurukshetra consumed nearly two years of his life. Though his job is stressful, the actor misses appearing before the fans on the big screen, when a project takes too long to complete. "More than me missing it, my fans missed me.... they kept asking me when I would return. I was busy wrapping up the mega-production Kurukshetra. Work on graphics required a lot of time," he added.