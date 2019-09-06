Darshan's Little Son Manages Fans At Home When Father Is Busy! Actor Misses Being A Regular Dad
Commoners mighty fancy a celebrity's life, but stars in the film industry face their share of ordeals, which often go unnoticed. Finding a balance between their professional and personal lives is something all big celebrities have always struggled with. Darshan, who is currently one of the top actors of Sandalwood, has stated in an interview with Deccan Herald that he misses being a regular father to his child. The actor revealed that his 9-year-old son understands his field of work and even manages his father's fans at home when he's busy.
Darshan's Quality Time With His Son Tampered With
Since his advent into cinemas, Darshan has been actively involved in making films. There hasn't been a time when he has taken a long break or stayed from the big screen for too long. Talking about the repercussions his work has had on his personal life, the actor said, "My son is nine and I haven't been able either to spend quality time with him or take him on a vacation."
Misses Being A Regular Father
An emotional Darshan further added, "I miss being a regular father but he understands my work. In fact, there are days when he manages fans who come home to see me when I am working out or am busy otherwise."
On Dealing With Pressure
Not only does Darshan has to struggle to strike a balance between work and family, but as an actor, he also faces immense pressure. When asked how he deals with stressful situations, the actor said, "If you are calm then everything falls into place."
But, He Missed The Big Screen
Darshan's latest Kurukshetra consumed nearly two years of his life. Though his job is stressful, the actor misses appearing before the fans on the big screen, when a project takes too long to complete. "More than me missing it, my fans missed me.... they kept asking me when I would return. I was busy wrapping up the mega-production Kurukshetra. Work on graphics required a lot of time," he added.