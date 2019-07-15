English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan Accuses Producer Muniratna Of Underpaying Kurukshetra Actors; ‘Had To Work Twice As Hard’

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's forthcoming film Kurukshetra has been in the news a lot lately, but not for all the right reasons. While the fans were already annoyed with the delay in its release, the latest trailer with below average work further disappointed them. What was believed to help Muniratna emerge as a top producer, is now inviting a lot of wrath towards him, from the viewers. The mere thought of Darshan's picture missing from the audio release pass triggered thousands of reactions. And now, the actor himself has admitted that Muniratna underpaid all the actors of Kurukshetra. He said, they had to work twice as hard for a single film's pay.

    Darshan Says Muniratna Underpaid Kurukshetra Actors

    Politician-producer Muniratna seems to be unshaken by any amount of trolling and criticism. Every move of his is only forming an unpleasant image before the public eyes. First, he tested the audience's patience by making them wait for ages to witness the trailer. But, the quality of the same made everyone question the producer's inability to create a piece worth watching.

    However, Muniratna got his work done by any means. One of the lead actors, Darshan, recently stated, "Kurukshetra actors were made to work twice as hard, but were offered a single film's pay." While this may look like an accusation from the actor's end, he apparently said it on a funny note.

    The film is being made in 2D and 3D. Hence, the actors had to shoot all the scenes twice on the field. Also, they dubbed separately for 2D and 3D. The film will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

    Sudeep Relied On His Wife Priya For Money; Helped Him Deal With A Major Crisis Once!

    As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra is scheduled to hit theatres on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. The makers, however, are yet to provide an official statement. The trailer which was launched a few days ago has garnered a lot of negative response from fans. This makes us wonder what the film has in store to offer.

    More DARSHAN News

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue