Darshan Accuses Producer Muniratna Of Underpaying Kurukshetra Actors; ‘Had To Work Twice As Hard’

Sandalwood's forthcoming film Kurukshetra has been in the news a lot lately, but not for all the right reasons. While the fans were already annoyed with the delay in its release, the latest trailer with below average work further disappointed them. What was believed to help Muniratna emerge as a top producer, is now inviting a lot of wrath towards him, from the viewers. The mere thought of Darshan's picture missing from the audio release pass triggered thousands of reactions. And now, the actor himself has admitted that Muniratna underpaid all the actors of Kurukshetra. He said, they had to work twice as hard for a single film's pay.

Politician-producer Muniratna seems to be unshaken by any amount of trolling and criticism. Every move of his is only forming an unpleasant image before the public eyes. First, he tested the audience's patience by making them wait for ages to witness the trailer. But, the quality of the same made everyone question the producer's inability to create a piece worth watching.

However, Muniratna got his work done by any means. One of the lead actors, Darshan, recently stated, "Kurukshetra actors were made to work twice as hard, but were offered a single film's pay." While this may look like an accusation from the actor's end, he apparently said it on a funny note.

The film is being made in 2D and 3D. Hence, the actors had to shoot all the scenes twice on the field. Also, they dubbed separately for 2D and 3D. The film will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra is scheduled to hit theatres on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. The makers, however, are yet to provide an official statement. The trailer which was launched a few days ago has garnered a lot of negative response from fans. This makes us wonder what the film has in store to offer.