Darshan & All The Stars Attended Kurukshetra Audio Release, But Nikhil Kumar Missed It!

Kurukshetra is very special to Sandalwood as it features stars from different eras. Artists from the 70s till 2019, have acted in this mythological film. The larger than life character are essayed by some of the most renowned Kannada actors including Ambareesh, Srinivas Murthy, Shashi Kumar, Bharthi Vishnuvardhan, Darshan, Arjun Sarja and others. The audio launch for Kurukshetra was held on July 7, 2019, which was attended by all the actors from the, including Darshan. However, Nikhil Kumar was the only one who missed it.

Everybody wondered if Darshan and Nikhil Kumar would share the stage after all that happened between them during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rumors held that this duo did not get along from the start of the film. When Nikhil Kumar decided to contest against Sumalatha as an independent candidate, things only got worse.

Fans were also upset with the producer Muniratna for giving more importance to Nikhil Kumar's role, despite knowing that Kurukshetra was Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film. And, they were further disappointed when they realized D Boss' picture was missing from audio release pass.

Nevertheless, the audio release was a successful event, which was held in Koramangala, Bangalore. The same will be premiered on Zee Kannada on July 28. The film is scheduled to release on August 9.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumar was recently chosen as the president of the Congress Youth Wing. Though he's going to busy in politics, he wants to continue to being a part of films. His last romantic-action flick Seetharama Kalyana was a hit among the mass.