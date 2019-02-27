English
    Darshan Chooses Yash's KGF Over Baahubali; Yajamana Actor Says 'I Want To Compete With Everyone'

    Challenging Star Darshan is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. Every producer, director and actor looks forward to working with him. He has been a part of more than 50 films now. Through his exceptional acting, fighting and dancing skills, he has established himself as a leading star of the Kannada film industry. His next big film Yajamana will hit theatres this Friday, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the family entertainer. While Yash's KGF created history last year, Darshan's next is considered to be on a par with it. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he chooses KGF over Baahubali any day. He also went on to say that he wants to compete with everyone!

    KGF or Baahubali?

    It is a known fact that Darshan has never stepped out of Sandalwood. Though he has received offers from other industries, he has refused to take them up. In a recent interview, he said that he chooses KGF over Baahubali simply because of his respect and dedication towards the Kannada film industry.

    Wants To Compete With Everyone

    However, Darshan believes that as an actor, he needs to constantly compete with everyone within the industry. He said, "I am a part of the competition. I need to compete with everyone. If I feel sympathetic about others, I will be the one to suffer in the end."

    Is He Difficult To Work With?

    There have been a few infamous rumors regarding Darshan's work ethic. Apparently, filmmakers fear to work with him. Addressing this he said, "I don't like it when someone gives me false hopes. If I am promised 4 cars, I won't accept 3, and that makes me angry. I end up fighting over such issues."

    'I Do My Job'

    The Yajamana actor further added, "If one makes a promise or gives me certain assurance, I expect them to keep up to that. If they do, I come, do my job and leave quietly without creating any issue."

    Read more about: yash kgf darshan yajamana
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
