Darshan Chooses Yash's KGF Over Baahubali; Yajamana Actor Says 'I Want To Compete With Everyone'

KGF or Baahubali?

It is a known fact that Darshan has never stepped out of Sandalwood. Though he has received offers from other industries, he has refused to take them up. In a recent interview, he said that he chooses KGF over Baahubali simply because of his respect and dedication towards the Kannada film industry.

Wants To Compete With Everyone

However, Darshan believes that as an actor, he needs to constantly compete with everyone within the industry. He said, "I am a part of the competition. I need to compete with everyone. If I feel sympathetic about others, I will be the one to suffer in the end."

Is He Difficult To Work With?

There have been a few infamous rumors regarding Darshan's work ethic. Apparently, filmmakers fear to work with him. Addressing this he said, "I don't like it when someone gives me false hopes. If I am promised 4 cars, I won't accept 3, and that makes me angry. I end up fighting over such issues."

'I Do My Job'

The Yajamana actor further added, "If one makes a promise or gives me certain assurance, I expect them to keep up to that. If they do, I come, do my job and leave quietly without creating any issue."