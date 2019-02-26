Darshan's Extremely Upset With Everyone Following Car Accident For This Reason! My Son Is The Victim
Challenging Star Darshan is currently busy promoting his film Yajamana. The actor, however, stayed away from the limelight for a year and half, and only focussed on his films during the period. One of the reasons for him to go aloof was all the uncalled attention he received from the car accident he was involved in. People have been saying that Darshan has changed as a person ever since the incident took place and hasn't been as open with the media like before. When asked about the same, the actor responded saying he's upset with everyone following the car accident. He also said that his little son is the victim. Read below to know more...
I was appalled By Coverage
Talking about how the media reported the news regarding his car accident, Darshan said, "I won't deny that I was appalled by the direction the coverage took, in terms of how many people were in the car, if we had female company, and so on and so forth. Till date, no one has really asked me how I have been after the incident or, if we have managed to get the insurance claim on that c
His Son Is The Victim
Talking about how his profession impacts his personal life, the Yajamana actor said, "The unfortunate victim of me being a celebrity is my son, whom I can't even take out for a fast food or ice cream outing. Like any other father, I would also like to hold his hand and stroll out. But I am forced to have other people do it for me."
Have You Changed As A Person?
Only Wants To Focus On His Work
The actor further added, "Right now, I want the focus to only be on my work - Darshan the hero, and that's it. I don't like it when my personal life becomes the centre of attention."
