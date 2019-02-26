Darshan's Extremely Upset With Everyone Following Car Accident For This Reason! My Son Is The Victim

I was appalled By Coverage

Talking about how the media reported the news regarding his car accident, Darshan said, "I won't deny that I was appalled by the direction the coverage took, in terms of how many people were in the car, if we had female company, and so on and so forth. Till date, no one has really asked me how I have been after the incident or, if we have managed to get the insurance claim on that c

His Son Is The Victim

Talking about how his profession impacts his personal life, the Yajamana actor said, "The unfortunate victim of me being a celebrity is my son, whom I can't even take out for a fast food or ice cream outing. Like any other father, I would also like to hold his hand and stroll out. But I am forced to have other people do it for me."

Have You Changed As A Person?

"The unfortunate victim of me being a celebrity is my son, whom I can't even take out for a fast food or ice cream outing. Like any other father, I would also like to hold his hand and stroll out. But I am forced to have other people do it for me," he said

Only Wants To Focus On His Work

The actor further added, "Right now, I want the focus to only be on my work - Darshan the hero, and that's it. I don't like it when my personal life becomes the centre of attention."