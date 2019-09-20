Self-confessed Darshan Fan Arrested For Leaking Sudeep's Pailwaan online! Shared Link To Full Movie

In an interesting turn of events, a self-confessed fan of Darshan, has been named as one of the culprits responsible for the Pailwaan piracy mayhem. A while ago, Public TV reported that a man by the name Rakesh Virat, a resident of Bangalore, has been arrested by the police for sharing links to Pailwaan full movie on his Facebook handle, on the day of its release. The accused is being further interrogated to learn if his act was a result of hatred towards Sudeep and his film, or if he did it for monetary reasons.

A few days ago, Swapna Krishna, Pailwaan's producer, approached the Cybercrime team to look into the matter. She submitted 3,000 links to the pirated version of Pailwaan. Now that the police have got a lead, they are investigating further to find the others involved in the unethical act.

All this while, we saw Sudeep and Darshan's fans indulge in a Twitter war over Pailwaan leak. Although the accused, Rakesh's Twitter handle shows that he is a hard-core fan of D Boss', the police haven't confirmed the same as they are suspecting fake accounts being created to cause dispute between the fans of the two stars.

However, recent developments have brought a lot of joy to Sudeep fans. But, the issue is much bigger than a verbal brawl between fans on social media. Pailwaan and many other films that fell prey to piracy have incurred huge losses.

As per the Piracy and Copyrights act, anybody involved in illegal leaks and distribution films will face imprisonment of up to three years.

We need to wait and watch what Darshan's fans have to say about the recent incident.