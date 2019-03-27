English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan's Fan Targeted For Using Actor's Picture Behind Auto Rickshaw! Political Drama Gets Ugly

    By
    |

    As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the political scenario in Karnataka is showcasing its various shades. It all started when actress and wife of late Rebel Star Ambareesh announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. Later, when Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son and actor Nikhil Kumar also decided to contest from the same region, the tension between the two parties intensified. Kumaraswamy and other politicians even expressed disappointment at the fact that Darshan and Yash are supporting Sumalatha. Following this, one of Darshan' fans was targeted for using the actor's picture behind his auto rickshaw! D Boss fans are now seeking justice as the political drama gets ugly!

    Darshan's Fan Targeted

    Darshan's die-hard fan, Santhosh had stuck a picture of the actor with 'D Boss' written on it, behind his auto rickshaw. Upon seeing this, a few miscreants stole the hind wheels of the vehicle during the night. The victim resides in KR Pete, Bangalore.

    D Boss Fans Seek Justice

    Seeking justice against this unreasonable act, auto drivers and owners have approached the police. More than 50 representatives have requested cops to arrest the culprits immediately. The incident occurred only a day after the Chief Minister openly taunted Darshan and Yash while addressing the media.

    Police Refuse To Help Them

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the police apparently refused to take any action against the issue. They said, "If the politics take a turn, it'll cause a lot of inconvenience to us. If we are forced to register a complaint, then we'll go ahead and file a case against your association."

    Political Drama Gets Ugly

    First, someone pelt stones at Darshan's residence. And then, an MLA from JD(S) threatened these actors for supporting Sumalatha. Just when one thought it couldn't get more ugly, Kumaraswamy issued a controversial statement targeting Darshan and Yash. Ahead of the elections, the political drama in Karnataka is getting dirty by the day.

    MOST READ : Rajinikanth To Campaign For Sumalatha Ambareesh? Responds To Superstars Supporting Her

    Read more about: darshan sumalatha
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue