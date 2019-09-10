English
    Darshan's Fans In Maharashtra Disappointed With Muniratna; Demand Its Release In Hindi ASAP!

    By
    |

    Kurukshetra has set a new benchmark for Kannada films with its outstanding run in the theatres. The multi-starrer 3D film has lured a large number of audience for various reasons. While some heaped praises on its makers for re-creating mythology in its finest form, others are happy to experience a film of this sort in Kannada, which is one of its kind. However, not all are happy with the producer of the film, Muniratna. Some of Darshan's fans from Maharashtra have expressed disappointment in Muniratna for putting Kurukshetra's Hindi release on hold. Here's what they have to say.

    Don't Let Us Down

    Don't Let Us Down

    Kurukshetra, which released in all the Southern languages, is awaiting its release in Tamil. One of Darshan's fans tweeted, "Release #Kurukshetra movie in HINDI. I am waiting. Are you going to release a movie or not? Don't let us down! If you do not release in Hindi then release in Kannada language in Maharashtra! I am Big fan of @dboss @dasadarshan sir." - (sic)

    Another Fan Wrote

    Another Fan Wrote

    "I am biggest fan of D Boss and I am in pune eagerly waiting for Kurukshetra, this is first time I am not seen boss movie on first day first show. Pls @MunirathnaMLA release #kurukshetra in Maharashtra @dasadarshan @RocklineEnt" - (sic)

    Do They Have A Plan?

    Do They Have A Plan?

    Some fans are predicting Kurukshetra might release in Hindi on September 12, the same day Sudeep's Pailwaan is releasing in multiple languages. Speculations are rife that the makers have saved the date to witness the competition between Sudeep and Darshan's films.

    Hindi Release Next Month

    Hindi Release Next Month

    According to sources close to team Kurukshetra, the Hindi version of the film will hit theatres by the end of this month. However, fans are urging the makers to release it before that.

    We need to wait and watch if Kurukshetra can keep up to its Hindi audiences' expectations.

