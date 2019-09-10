Darshan's Fans In Maharashtra Disappointed With Muniratna; Demand Its Release In Hindi ASAP!

Don't Let Us Down

Kurukshetra, which released in all the Southern languages, is awaiting its release in Tamil. One of Darshan's fans tweeted, "Release #Kurukshetra movie in HINDI. I am waiting. Are you going to release a movie or not? Don't let us down! If you do not release in Hindi then release in Kannada language in Maharashtra! I am Big fan of @dboss @dasadarshan sir." - (sic)

Another Fan Wrote

"I am biggest fan of D Boss and I am in pune eagerly waiting for Kurukshetra, this is first time I am not seen boss movie on first day first show. Pls @MunirathnaMLA release #kurukshetra in Maharashtra @dasadarshan @RocklineEnt" - (sic)

Do They Have A Plan?

Some fans are predicting Kurukshetra might release in Hindi on September 12, the same day Sudeep's Pailwaan is releasing in multiple languages. Speculations are rife that the makers have saved the date to witness the competition between Sudeep and Darshan's films.

Hindi Release Next Month

According to sources close to team Kurukshetra, the Hindi version of the film will hit theatres by the end of this month. However, fans are urging the makers to release it before that.

We need to wait and watch if Kurukshetra can keep up to its Hindi audiences' expectations.