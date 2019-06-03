English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan's Fans To Receive A Special Gift On Ramadan! Most-awaited Moment To Come True

    By
    |

    Challenging Star Darshan returned to Silverscreen after a hiatus with Yajamana. Following that, he was held up with the Lok Sabha elections in Mandya. Fans were eagerly waiting for him to return to cinemas. After celebrating Sumalatha Ambareesh's win, the actor is back on the sets of his forthcoming film Robert. While, this news alone is rejoicing for D Boss' fans, the actor is planning on making it better with a special gift for Ramadan. This is a moment hundreds and thousands of his fans have been waiting to witness! Curious much? Read further...

    Yash & Radhika's Baby Turns 6 Months Old! Actress Shares Cutest Video To Celebrate Half Year B'day

    More DARSHAN News

    Read more about: darshan robert
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue