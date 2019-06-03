Darshan's Fans To Receive A Special Gift On Ramadan! Most-awaited Moment To Come True

Challenging Star Darshan returned to Silverscreen after a hiatus with Yajamana. Following that, he was held up with the Lok Sabha elections in Mandya. Fans were eagerly waiting for him to return to cinemas. After celebrating Sumalatha Ambareesh's win, the actor is back on the sets of his forthcoming film Robert. While, this news alone is rejoicing for D Boss' fans, the actor is planning on making it better with a special gift for Ramadan. This is a moment hundreds and thousands of his fans have been waiting to witness! Curious much? Read further...

