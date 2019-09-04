Darshan's Film Robert Finalises Its Heroine; Asha Bhat To Play The Female Lead!

Ever since Sandalwood filmmaker Tharun Sudhir announced his next film Robert, fans have been highly curious to learn about its cast. While the Challenging Star Darshan is playing the male lead, the makers had left the fans hanging by maintaining a lot of secrecy surrounding its leading lady. Today, Robert's team has officially announced that Asha Bhat would be starring opposite D Boss. They shared the news by sharing a poster featuring the actress.

Previously, several prominent actresses were speculated to be a part of the film. One of the reports even suggested that Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai would be playing the heroine in Robert. However, the makers brushed the reports off by calling them a hoax.

Robert is Darshan's 53rd film. Talking about his role in the film, the director said, "Darshan will be seen in different roles in the movie. 'Robert' is an emotional action film. However, this is not a mythological film as it has both Lord Rama and Hanuman characters in the poster. This poster comes in a scenario of the movie."

D Boss is currently rejoicing the success of his latest mythological film Kurukshetra. Sandalwood's first 3D film has already made a profit of over Rs 100 crore in less than a month since its release. The actor is seen essaying the role of Dhuryodhana in Naganna's film based on the historic war.