Darshan Has Bought A New Lamborghini Only A Few Weeks After Puneeth Rajkumar! Are They Competing?

Darshan's New Ride

According to the reports, Darshan's new car costs around Rs 3 crore. It is the new Lamborghini Urus, which has been bought by Puneeth Rajkumar too. Darshan also owns another Lamborghini which is white in color.

Car Show On Mysore Road

Whenever Darshan purchases a new car, he drives to Chamundi hills to seek the deity's blessings. Similarly, he took his new car on a drive to Chamundi hills and on his way back displayed his new car to his fans on Mysore road.

His Collection

Several Sandalwood actors own a range of cars. But, nothing can beat Darshan's collection. He's a proud owner of a Jaguar, Porsche, Audi, I 20, Range Rover, Benz, Fortuner, Mini Cooper, Hummer and Lamborghini!

Lamborghinis In Sandalwood

Until now, only three people in Sandalwood own this car. A while ago, Puneeth Rajkumar bought this vehicle as a present for his wife. The other one is owned by HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar. And now, Darshan owns two Lamborghinis.