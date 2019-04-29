Darshan Has Bought A New Lamborghini Only A Few Weeks After Puneeth Rajkumar! Are They Competing?

English
    Challenging Star Darshan's craze for cars is a known fact. He has an impressive collection of some of the most expensive cars in the world. He was already a proud owner of a white Lamborghini. The actor has now bought another Lamborghini and his fans can't stop drooling over D Boss' new ride. However, only a few weeks back, Puneeth Rajkumar had purchased the same car for his wife. This makes us wonder if these two actors are competing with each other. Below are a few pictures of Darshan's new car that you ought to see!

    Darshan's New Ride

    According to the reports, Darshan's new car costs around Rs 3 crore. It is the new Lamborghini Urus, which has been bought by Puneeth Rajkumar too. Darshan also owns another Lamborghini which is white in color.

    Car Show On Mysore Road

    Whenever Darshan purchases a new car, he drives to Chamundi hills to seek the deity's blessings. Similarly, he took his new car on a drive to Chamundi hills and on his way back displayed his new car to his fans on Mysore road.

    His Collection

    Several Sandalwood actors own a range of cars. But, nothing can beat Darshan's collection. He's a proud owner of a Jaguar, Porsche, Audi, I 20, Range Rover, Benz, Fortuner, Mini Cooper, Hummer and Lamborghini!

    Lamborghinis In Sandalwood

    Until now, only three people in Sandalwood own this car. A while ago, Puneeth Rajkumar bought this vehicle as a present for his wife. The other one is owned by HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar. And now, Darshan owns two Lamborghinis.

    Read more about: darshan puneeth rajkumar
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
