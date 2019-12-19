Darshan Heads To Varanasi To Shoot For His Highly Anticipated Movie Roberrt

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sandalwood Superstar Darshan is currently busy wrapping up a schedule of his upcoming movie Roberrt. The team is currently shooting in Mysuru and will soon be heading to Varanasi for the next schedule. A source close to the development stated the team makers are planning on completing the remaining portions of the film in Varanasi. It is reported to be the last schedule of Roberrt.

      The shooting of the film first commenced this year at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. The makers had earlier made the team members sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement whilst banning the use of mobile phones on the sets. The team has been successful to a large extent in avoiding any leaked images making their way on the internet.

      Darshan

      The movie will see Asha Bhat play the female lead opposite D boss Darshan. The mass entertainer will also see Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu as the lead antagonist. The technical crew of Roberrt includes heavyweights such as musician Arjun Janya and cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj. The highly anticipated movie is being produced by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj’s Sandesh Productions.

      Challenging Star Darshan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Odeya. The movie is performing splendidly at the box office. The star also has director Rajendra Singh Babu’s Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. The movie is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
