Darshan’s Inappropriate Comment About ‘Sleeping With Sudeep’s Wife’ Highly Condemned; Fans Furious
Muniratna's Kurukshetra is a few days away from its release. The team recently met up for the launch of the 3D trailer, which was attended by the lead actor Darshan, too. As Friendship Day was around the corner, media personnel chose to talk about one of the most infamous news of Sandalwood; Darshan and Sudeep's not so cordial relationship. Several times, Darshan has told media that he rather chooses not talk about this particular issue. However, when he was once again asked about his distance from Sudeep and what he had to say about his fellow actor and former friend, Darshan lost his temper and made a few inappropriate comments. He's being trashed by fans on social media for saying something as demeaning as 'Sleeping with Sudeep's wife'. Read further...
Here's What Media Asked Darshan
"Here in Sandalwood, fans compare Darshan-Sudeep with Vishnuvardhan-Ambareesh. When we ask about you to Sudeep, he says you'll always remain close to his heart. He also says, ‘Why is that the fans always ask me about him and not the other way around?' He tells us to ask you too," media asked Darshan.
Darshan Loses His Temper
The actor who has always refrained from responding to similar questions, went on to say, "Look, henceforth you decide what time Darshan should wake up, what he needs to eat, who he can speak with over the phone and who he can be friends with." He further said, "Will you also decided if I should be sleeping with Sudeep's wife or not? I know what I need to do," Darshan stormed off as he stated this.
Sudeep Fans Furious
Darshan's inappropriate comments at Kurukshetra's 3D trailer launch is being highly condemned by Sudeepains. The latter is asked why he continues to work upon building a relationship with a human who has said demeaning things about him and his wife.
What Is Sudeep's Say?
Sudeep hasn't responded to Darshan comment or addressed his fans. He's always had nice things to say about Darshan, despite being hated from the other end.
Will Sudeep remain thick-skinned to this comment of Darshan's or react in a way that would bring satisfaction to his fans, which they feel is long due? Watch the space for more updates!
