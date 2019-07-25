Darshan’s Kurukshetra Release Postponed Yet Again! But The Latest Trailer Makes Up For It

Just when the fans began counting days to watch Challenging Star Darshan's next big release, the makers of Kurukshetra have shared a bitter news. According to Filmibeat Kannada, the multi-starrer mythological film has been postponed yet again! Kurukshetra which had been scheduled to release on August 2, has been now to pushed to the 9th of the same month. Sticking to the original plan, producer Muniratna has decided to showcase his films in the theatres on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival.

Undoubtedly, this announcement has tampered the excitement of several, who have been eagerly waiting to watch this film, ever since it was first announced. The producer apologized to the audience for delaying the release by a couple of days, once again.

But, the impact on the viewership due to the uncertainty regarding the release seems to have been reduced by Kurukshetra's latest trailer, which launched yesterday. Previously released teaser and trailer just couldn't strike the right chord with the audience, who trashed the film for its terrible graphics and poor editing.

However, the new trailer seems to have done the magic as it has received reviews which are comparatively positive. Fans said the editing is much better, and makes the larger than life characters look more alive on-screen.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra also means a lot to Darshan both professionally and personally. It is D Boss' 50th film and also, the first mythological film that he's featuring in after his superhit Sangoli Raianna.

Kurukshetra will be simultaneously released in five different languages, across India. Darshan has all the changes to lure audience from other languages through this multi-starrer. Considering the prominent role that he's playing, the actor is believed to leave a mark with this big budget movie.

Though the makers haven't officially announced the budget involved in making of Kurukshetra, speculations are suggesting that the producer have shed close to Rs 100 crore on this film.

