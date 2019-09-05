English
    Darshan's Kurukshetra To Release In Gulf Countries! Daily Shows For A Week From Sept 5 to 11

    By
    |

    Good news for Sandalwood fans in the Middle East! After displaying outstanding performance in India, Kannada's 3D mythological film Kurukshetra is all set to release in the Gulf countries. Darshan's 50th film will witness simultaneous releases in U.A.E, Oman and Bahrain from September 5 to 11. The makers officially announced that the fans residing in these regions can catch up on the daily shows for a week. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra continues to hold strong in Karnataka.

    Darshans Kurukshetra To Release In Gulf Countries!

    The multi-starrer that released on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, has been performing extremely well in the theatres. Collecting over Rs 100 crore, the film has set a new benchmark for Sandalwood movies. Recently, Darshan along with the rest of the team was spotted celebrating his film's achievement.

    Helmed by Naganna, Kurukshetra consists of an ensemble star cast. It is also Rebel Star Ambareesh's last appearance on the big screen, before his demise. All the actors have received praises from critics and fans for putting a brilliant act and doing justice to their larger-than-life characters.

    Although Kurukshetra was dubbed in multiple languages and released across different regions of India, only the Kannada version managed to work in the favour of the investors. While the Telugu version received an average response, the collections from the Tamil and Malayalam versions have been minimal.

    Since the Kannada version continues to attract a large audience on a daily basis, experts are speculating that it might be the next product of Sandalwood to complete 100 days in theatres. Kurukshetra's satellite rights have already been bought by Zee for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore.

    Read more about: kurukshetra darshan
    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
