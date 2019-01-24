Darshan's Kurukshetra To Be Released Or Not? Producer Muniratna Finally Provides Clarification!

Challenging Star Darshan starrer Kurukshetra is a mythological film and one of the biggest projects of Sandalwood. The film is believed to provide a boost to the Kannada film industry. It was initially supposed to hit the theaters by now. However, due to unnamed reasons, the release was delayed time and again. The producer of the film Muniratna has previously told that the movie would be out before the Rajya Sabha elections of 2018 . Lokh Sabha elections too have ended and yet the film has not been released. Answering all the questions as to whether Kurukshetra will be released or not, Muniratna has finally provided clarification!

According to the producer's statement, the film is ready and could be released after Nata Sarvabhouma. But, the final copy of the film is available in 2D print. Muniratna wants to it in 3D print and currently, they are working on the same, and hence the release of the Kurukshetra has been postponed.

It has also been said that the film will released in about 5 languages. The producer revealed that the dubbing for Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam is already taking place. He has planned on further dubbing it in more languages such as Bengali, Marathi and Hindi.

But, he wouldn't reveal when the move will be released. Talking about the same his said, "Let's release the audio first. We need to still fix a date for the audio launch. Once the the 3D print work is completed, the film will hit the theater screens"

MOST READ : Sudeep Says He's Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan; Pailwaan Still Has Yajamana's Picture At His House!

Going by what he has to say, seems like the fans will have to wait tad bit longer. However, Darshan's fans can see him bright shine in his forthcoming film Yajamana until then. The songs from the movie have already broke records by garnering millions of views since their launch.