Darshan Loses His Temper During Yajamana Press Meet! Here’s What Triggered Him

After a hiatus, Challenging Star Darshan retuned to cinema with his latest family entertainer. Yajamana opened to great response and has been performing well at the theaters. Fans and experts went on to say that this film has contributed towards boosting his career. The film has successfully completed two weeks and Yajamana team is celebrating the same. Recently, they met up for the success meet of the film, during which Darshan lost his temper.

When one of the media personnel asked Darshan about Yajamana's box office collections so far, the actor was triggered. He responded saying, " What are you going to do learning about the film's collection. Tell me what you would do with the figures and I'll give it to you myself", He further added, "Stop saying the film has made Rs 50 crore or Rs 500 crore. It doesn't matter".

Well, we wonder if he reacted this way because Yajamana hasn't not collected as much as expected. Prior to the release, it was said that D Boss' film would be on par with KGF, and would exceed the latter's collection. However, it has turned out to be a superhit among the mass audience.

At the same success meet, Darshan took a moment off to thank all his fan for supporting Yajamana and making it a success. He said he is grateful to them for watching it despite it being released in the exam season and when IPL is taking place. Looks like the actor is not bothered by the collection after all.

Several reports are making rounds saying that Darshan's Yajamana has managed to cross Rs 50 crore at the box office. However, the exact number is unknown. Movie Corners has reported Rs 61 crore as Yajaman's worldwide collection in 14 days.