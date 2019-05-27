Darshan Made Rashmika Mandanna's Dream Come True! Yajamana Actress Gushes Over D Boss
Darshan's family entertainer Yajamana turned out to be a blockbuster. The actor returned after a hiatus and managed to keep up to fans expectations. Besides having a social message to give away, Yajamana was appreciated for including a few new details too. For the first time ever, Rashmika Mandanna and Darshan were sharing a screen space. We all have seen how well these actors compliment each other on the big screen. But, they share a warm bond in real life too. Apparently, Darshan made Rashmika Mandanna's dream come true. The Yajamana actress couldn't stop gushing over the Challenging star! Here's why.
Rashmika Gushes Over Darshan
Darshan is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. But, Rashmika Mandanna says he's an extremely humble person. When asked how it was dealing with him in person, she said, "He only looks intimidating with the muscular body, but he's an adorable human being."
He Made Her Dream Come True!
Rashmika Mandanna was on the sets of another film when she received a call with regard to acting in Yajamana. The actress said she was highly excited about the film as she would be starring opposite Darshan. She said, "It's every actress' dream to work with Darshan. I was very happy, but was also a little conscious in the initial days of the film."
'He's The Most Homely Person'
"We started interacting more during our one-on-one scenes. The thing about Darshan Sir is, that he's a very homely person. Working with him was very special. We used to speak in Coorg language. We bonded over food, pets and more."
What Did Yajamana Teach Her?
Clearly, Rashmika had a great time working with Darshan. When asked what was that one thing she learned from the movie, the actress responded, "I've learned to be very patient. Also, no matter how big a person is in the industry, we are all human beings."
