Darshan's Marital Issues Escalate? Wife Talks About Karma & Revenge; Stirs Up Strife On Twitter
Sandalwood's top star Darshan Thoogudeepa, who for a decent amount of time stayed away from the limelight nearly two years ago, is yet again making headlines for the eerie happenings in his personal life. As the Kurukshetra actor has refrained from commenting on what's happening in his marriage with Vijayalakshmi, their respective social media activities and speculations from gossip birdies are helping us achieve clarification on the same. However, his wife's recent statement on karma and revenge has driven fans nuts, who are wondering if the couple's marital issues have further escalated. As Vijayalakshmi's post on Twitter goes viral, read to know what the spectators on social media have to say.
Vijayalaksmi's Viral Tweet
Yesterday, Vijayalakshmi shared a post on her Twitter handle and captioned it, "Sunday Quote" - (sic) The quote read, "Karma. No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt eventually screw up themselves and if you are lucky, God will let you watch." - (sic)
What Does It Mean?
While her latest tweet has been subjected to scrutiny, different stories are emerging parallelly. Some have to say that her Tweet is targetted at husband Darshan, who was recently accused of allegedly abusing her. The usage of strong words such as 'Karma' and 'Revenge' has come across as shocking to some of Darshan's fans.
There's A Twist As Well
Though the tiff between the couple is what seems like the issue here, some are speculating that the tweet was targetted at miscreants who recently leaked Sudeep's film online, leading to baseless accusations against Darshan's fans.
@GadgetShisya
A fan of Darshan's acknowledged Vijayalakshmi's tweet saying, "Karma will surely follow all the culprits, rowdies and gundas. Yaru henumakala melle Kai madtane avanu gandasu Alla avanu g*****. I will surely support you in the line of karma follows." - (sic)