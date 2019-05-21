Darshan & Nikhil Banned From Kurukshetra's Press Meet Due To Political Rivalry? 'Weren't Needed'

Darshan & Nikhil Weren't Present

Several actors such as Darshan, Nikhil Kumar, Shashi Raj, Sonu Sood, Meghana Raj, Sneha and others are featured in Kurukshetra. But, none of them were present at the press meet. This made everyone wonder if Darshan and Nikhil's rivalry from Mandya elections was the reason for their absence.

Muniratna Says They Aren't Needed

When Muniratna was asked about the same he said, "Today's press meet was only conducted to announce the release date of the film. The actors weren't required. They will be present for the audio launch, which will take place a month prior to the movie release."

It Was Pre-planned

He further clarified that the actors' absence at the press meet was pre-planned. While, to us it looked liked Darshan and Nikhil were stopped from attending the event due to the differences they developed during the Mandya elections, the makers had another plan.

Will Elections Impact Kurukshetra?

Darshan and Nikhil Kumar's rivalry during Mandya elections caught a lot of attentions. Several unpleasant words were exchanged by both parties. Now that their film is going to hit theatres soon, we wonder what impact their bitter relationship is going to have on the film. Also, we need to wait and watch if they'll ever share a platform together for Kurukshetra.