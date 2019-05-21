English
    Darshan & Nikhil Banned From Kurukshetra's Press Meet Due To Political Rivalry? 'Weren't Needed'

    By
    |

    For a long time now, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the big budget mythological film Kurukshetra. It is Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film and one of the most awaited films of 2019. Yesterday, Kurukshetra's teaser was launched, which gave a glimpse of all the characters. It is a multi-starrer featuring actors such as Darshan, Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja and others. Producer Muniratna had called for a press meet just two days before the teaser launch, which was not attended by any of the actors. This made eveyone wonder if Darshan and Nikhil Kumar were banned from the press meet due to their political rivalry. Also, Muniratna said they weren't needed. Read further...

    Darshan & Nikhil Weren't Present

    Several actors such as Darshan, Nikhil Kumar, Shashi Raj, Sonu Sood, Meghana Raj, Sneha and others are featured in Kurukshetra. But, none of them were present at the press meet. This made everyone wonder if Darshan and Nikhil's rivalry from Mandya elections was the reason for their absence.

    Muniratna Says They Aren't Needed

    When Muniratna was asked about the same he said, "Today's press meet was only conducted to announce the release date of the film. The actors weren't required. They will be present for the audio launch, which will take place a month prior to the movie release."

    It Was Pre-planned

    He further clarified that the actors' absence at the press meet was pre-planned. While, to us it looked liked Darshan and Nikhil were stopped from attending the event due to the differences they developed during the Mandya elections, the makers had another plan.

    Will Elections Impact Kurukshetra?

    Darshan and Nikhil Kumar's rivalry during Mandya elections caught a lot of attentions. Several unpleasant words were exchanged by both parties. Now that their film is going to hit theatres soon, we wonder what impact their bitter relationship is going to have on the film. Also, we need to wait and watch if they'll ever share a platform together for Kurukshetra.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
