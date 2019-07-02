Darshan's Picture Missing In Kurukshetra Audio Release Pass! Fans Furious With Producer Muniratna
Already, there is a lot being discussed about Sandalwood's mythological film Kurukshetra. The multi-starrer movie, which was expected to release long ago, is finally scheduled to hit the theatre next month. It has managed to create immense buzz among the mass for featuring an extended star cast, which includes, Darshan, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Sashi Kumar, Sneha and others. Only yesterday, the team launched passes for the audio release, which will be held on July 7. However, the news seems to have upset the fans as they are unhappy about the fact that Darshan's picture is missing in the pass. They are furious with producer Muniratna as only his picture is displayed on them!
D Boss Fans Furious
Kurukshetra is Darshan's 50th film. Upon seeing the audio release pass, fans have expressed disappointment in the team for not using their favourite actor's picture. They are further triggered to see only the producer Muniratna's picture being displayed.
Will The Fans Attend The Event?
For a long time now, fans were eagerly waiting to hear Kurukshetra's song. Twitter was flooded with posts regarding the same. However, lack of Darshan's picture on the pass has disappointed his fans. Despite acquiring the passes, they are now wondering if they should attend the audio release.
Darshan Reacts
When Darshan realised the commotion caused by the passes across social media sites, he personally reached out to his fans. He tweeted, "Kurukshetra is a multi-starrer film. In order to treat all the actors equally, none of our pictures were used on the passes. There's no pont in being upset about such a little issue. So kindly take part in the event."
Darshan's Open Challenge
A few hours ago, the actor shared another tweet, open challenging 'another star'. This post by Darshan has left fans highly confused. He will be going live on Facebook in the afternoon. Only a few hours until we decode his tweet!
