Darshan's Preparations For Duryodhana Included Rehearsals Till 3 AM Every Day In The Bathroom!

Darshan Rehearsed Till 3 AM!

The actor had to get adapted to a completely different lifestyle as he prepared for his character in Kurukshetra. His typical day would start at 5 in the morning and end at midnight. Sharing the details about his tight schedule, he said, "From 1 to 3 am, I used to rehearse the dialogues for the next day's shoot. There is no place in my home where I have not rehearsed the dialogues, including the bathroom!"

Getting Used To The Costume

A lot went into making Darshan look magnificent on the big screen. The long cape that he dons in the opening scene weighed 22 kg! "I would weigh around 98 kg, but the moment I became Duryodhana, I would become double the weight because of the costume and gadha. It was like having a person of my own weight sitting on me," Darshan explained.

He Was Adamant About Playing The Role

The actor, further, revealed that he was initially approached by Muniratna to portray Bheema's character, and Upendra was on the maker's mind for Duryodhana. However, Darshan was adamant about playing Duryodhana and made it clear to the makers that he would be a part of the project, only if he got to play the role that he wanted!

Muniratna Surprised

When asked how he ended up in the film, Darshan said, "Muniratna called and said he wanted to meet me. Since he is an MLA, I thought it would be for attending an event." But, Muniratna surprised him by offering Kurukshetra.