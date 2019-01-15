Darshan Presents Yajamana's Track Shivanandi To Fans On Sankranti; Trends On Twitter & YouTube!

One of the most awaited tracks from challenging star Darshan's forthcoming film Yajamana was released today. The actor has presented his fans with the song Shivanandi on the ocassion of Sankranti. It's only been about two hours since the lyrical song was released on Youtube, and it has already received half a million views! Excited fans commented saying soon the song will acheive millions of views. Going by what the fans have to say, seems like a few lines from the track will become the new anthem of the mass. Also, Shivanandi is trending on the top spot on Twitter too.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is featured in the song, took to her Twitter handle to share the first song from Yajamana. She wrote, "Aww ❤️❤️ thank you . Well here you go first song from #yajamana

Hope you all like it 😁 @dasadarshan @Dbeatsmusik" - (sic)

Yajamana, Shivanandi and related terms are currently trending on social media.

The music for Shivanandi is composed by V Harikrishna and the Bahadur Chethan has penned the lyrics. Kala Bhairava, Santhosh Venky, Shashank Sheshagiri and Chethan Vikas have sung the song. The film is jointly directed by P Kumar and V Harikrishna. Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hoppe are the lead actresses.