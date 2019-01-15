English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan Presents Yajamana's Track Shivanandi To Fans On Sankranti; Trends On Twitter & YouTube!

    By
    |

    One of the most awaited tracks from challenging star Darshan's forthcoming film Yajamana was released today. The actor has presented his fans with the song Shivanandi on the ocassion of Sankranti. It's only been about two hours since the lyrical song was released on Youtube, and it has already received half a million views! Excited fans commented saying soon the song will acheive millions of views. Going by what the fans have to say, seems like a few lines from the track will become the new anthem of the mass. Also, Shivanandi is trending on the top spot on Twitter too.

    Darshan Presents Yajamanas Track Shivanandi To Fans

    Rashmika Mandanna, who is featured in the song, took to her Twitter handle to share the first song from Yajamana. She wrote, "Aww ❤️❤️ thank you . Well here you go first song from #yajamana
    https://youtu.be/xor-V7Tg9BM Hope you all like it 😁 @dasadarshan @Dbeatsmusik" - (sic)
    #Yajamana #YajamanaFirstSong #Shivanandi #Dboss are the hashtags curerently trending on the social media site.

    MOST READ : Rashmika Mandanna Cries Due To Something A Fan Did; Gets Emotional On Twitter As She Reacts!

    The music for Shivanandi is composed by V Harikrishna and the Bahadur Chethan has penned the lyrics. Kala Bhairava, Santhosh Venky, Shashank Sheshagiri and Chethan Vikas have sung the song. The film is jointly directed by P Kumar and V Harikrishna. Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hoppe are the lead actresses.

    Read more about: yajamana darshan
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue