Darshan-Rashmika Or Puneeth-Anupama; Which One Of The Star Jodi Is The Fans Favorite?

Looks like 2019 is going to be a memorable year for Sandalwood. Though the year began with KGF's fever, Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma managed to make headlines. Puneeth Rajkumar, who returned to cinema after one and-a-half years, didn't fail to impress his fans. The horror-thriller became the biggest Kannada release so far by opening with over 350 shows. Also, the viewers couldn't get their eyes of the on-screen couple Puneeth and Anupama Parameswaran. Their chemistry became the talk of the town and fans were seen requesting Yuvaratna makers to bring them together again.

On the other end, Rashmika and Darshan will be seen romancing each other for the first time. Ever since their duet song Ondu Munjabe was launched, everybody is eagerly waiting to witness their sizzling chemistry in the film. Talking about her chemistry with Darshan, she told in an interview, "Unlike other love stories, our characters have been in love since childhood. We are always seen teasing each other and fooling around."

Similar to Puneeth and Anupama, Rashmika and Darshan's pairing has also set high expectation among D Boss fans. Rashmika has a huge fan following and is one of the biggest stars of the Southern film industry. She has never ceased to entertain her fans irrespective of who she stars opposite. Similarly, Anupama too gained a huge fan following after starring opposite Puneeth in Nata Sarvabhouma.

MOST READ : Rashmika Mandanna Says Kirik Party Is Her Most Special Moment; But Has Great Hopes On Yajamana!

We would like to hear from you, as to which one of these jodis you like the most. Let us know in the comments below!