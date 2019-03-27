Darshan Requests Fans To Not Share Posts Around Allegations; 'Do Not Pay Heed'

Challenging Star Darshan's involvement in politics has grabbed a lot of attention. The actor has come forward to support Sumalatha Ambareesh,who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. But, his part in her campaign has been questioned by many. Recently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy told in a press meet that Darshan and Yash are looting farmers. The actor took to his social media handle and requested his fans to not share any post around allegations.

He wrote, "Around the time of the elections, it is common to see people make various sorts of allegations. I have told from the start that I don't react to all that and I request my dear fans to also refrain from sharing any post or video around allegations. Do not pay heed to the rumors. Stay calm and live in peace. This is a request from your Dasa." - (sic)

Fans responded saying, "Our town mandya boss.We have never crossed the victory you put in, God & will keep you in your words. Brother, what will you do if you don't know how to do it, Ok d boss God jai javan jai kissan, jai ambarish brother" -(sic)

"If you say it is correct, we are not political people to see what you have posted bad about you..How many of us don't have to be like your fans," another fan commented.