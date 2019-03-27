English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan Requests Fans To Not Share Posts Around Allegations; 'Do Not Pay Heed'

    By
    |

    Challenging Star Darshan's involvement in politics has grabbed a lot of attention. The actor has come forward to support Sumalatha Ambareesh,who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. But, his part in her campaign has been questioned by many. Recently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy told in a press meet that Darshan and Yash are looting farmers. The actor took to his social media handle and requested his fans to not share any post around allegations.

    Darshan Has A Request For Fans Ahead Of Election

    He wrote, "Around the time of the elections, it is common to see people make various sorts of allegations. I have told from the start that I don't react to all that and I request my dear fans to also refrain from sharing any post or video around allegations. Do not pay heed to the rumors. Stay calm and live in peace. This is a request from your Dasa." - (sic)

    Fans responded saying, "Our town mandya boss.We have never crossed the victory you put in, God & will keep you in your words. Brother, what will you do if you don't know how to do it, Ok d boss God jai javan jai kissan, jai ambarish brother" -(sic)

    MOST READ : CONFIRMED! Sudeep Will Campaign For Sumalatha Ambareesh On These Days! Are His Fans Upset

    "If you say it is correct, we are not political people to see what you have posted bad about you..How many of us don't have to be like your fans," another fan commented.

    Read more about: darshan
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue