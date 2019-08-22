Darshan Says Cinema Is Not A Place For Charity! Wants Kurukshetra To Make Money In Other Languages

Darshan Wants His Film To Make Profits

Kurukshetra is dubbed in five languages. D Boss is happy about his film catering to a wide range of audience. He told the publication, "It should happen. Let's make money. Cinema is not a place for charity, it is a business that involves the producer's money."

Kurukshetra Is Filling Producers' Pockets!

The movie has definitely made its team proud with its huge profits! The producers may have not revealed the actual budget of the film, but they aren't denying that they have earned more than what they invested in it. Through its pre-release business alone, Kurukshetra earned around Rs 20 crore!

Kannada Version Outshines Other Languages!

Kurukshetra's collections in Telugu are decent, but minimal in Tamil. However, the film has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Karnataka in the last 13 days. A few reports have stated that its Week 1 collections are more than what KGF Chapter 1 made in the same amount of time.

Hindi & Malayalam Release On Hold

The makers, fearing competition from other language films, decided to postpone Kurukshetra's release in Hindi and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in both the languages simultaneously by the end of the month. We need to wait and watch if it can perform well among this section of non-Kannadiga audiences.