    Darshan Says Cinema Is Not A Place For Charity! Wants Kurukshetra To Make Money In Other Languages

    Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film has become the talk of the town. The mythological film, based on the great war of Mahabharata, which released in 2D and 3D, has been minting money with its impressive performance at the box office. Kurukshetra is a breath of fresh air in an otherwise usual trend of mass commercial films. The makers of this masterpiece had aimed at creating it to be the biggest product of Sandalwood right from the start. Expressing his opinion on this, Darshan told in an interview with Cinema Express that he doesn't consider movies as a place for charity. He also wishes other versions of Kurukshetra make good money!

    Kurukshetra is dubbed in five languages. D Boss is happy about his film catering to a wide range of audience. He told the publication, "It should happen. Let's make money. Cinema is not a place for charity, it is a business that involves the producer's money."

    The movie has definitely made its team proud with its huge profits! The producers may have not revealed the actual budget of the film, but they aren't denying that they have earned more than what they invested in it. Through its pre-release business alone, Kurukshetra earned around Rs 20 crore!

    Kurukshetra's collections in Telugu are decent, but minimal in Tamil. However, the film has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Karnataka in the last 13 days. A few reports have stated that its Week 1 collections are more than what KGF Chapter 1 made in the same amount of time.

    The makers, fearing competition from other language films, decided to postpone Kurukshetra's release in Hindi and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in both the languages simultaneously by the end of the month. We need to wait and watch if it can perform well among this section of non-Kannadiga audiences.

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra muniratna
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
