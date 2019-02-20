English
    Darshan Says THIS Man Is The Real Yajamana ! You Would Be Surprised To Know Who

    Darshan family entertainer Yajamana will be out in the theatres on March 1, 2019. Not only is it one of the most awaited and biggest releases of 2019, but D Boss is making a comeback after one and a half years with this film. Following the launch of its trailer and songs, Yajamana has created immense buzz. Recently, Darshan along with Yajamana's team was seen at a press meet. During which, he went to on to say that there is only man who is the real yajamana. You would rather be surprised to learn who was referring to!

    Darshan Says THIS Man Is The Real Yajamana!

    Darshan said, "Ambareesh sir is all our Yajamana. He's not here when the film is releasing. I miss a lot.". The multi-starrer Kurukshetra is the last film Darshan and Ambareesh have worked together in. Only a few days after Ambareesh's demise, a crucial scene from his last film was leaked online. In the scene, the star's character is seen lying on the deathbed.

    Darshan and Ambareesh held a warm personal relationship than a professional one. The young actor considered Rebel Star a father figure and is closely associated with Ambi's family. Darshan even chose to not celebrate his birthday this year as he's still mourning Appaji's loss. On his birthday, he helped his fans donate food supplies across a few orphanages and old age homes.

    On the professional front he is busy promoting his next big release Yajamana. An advance booking for the same is starting this weekend (February 23, 2019). The film is directed by composer turned director Hariskrishna and has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Watch this space for more latest updates on Yajamana.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
