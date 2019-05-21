Darshan Says Srimurali Is The Only Actor He's Ever Been Jealous Of; Ugramm Star Gets Teary-eyed!

Darshan Jealous Of Ugramm

Srimurali is busy with his forthcoming film Bharate. Darshan was present at Ugramm's press meet, which took place a couple of months ago. While talking about Srimurali, Darshan said that he was extremely jealous of him after watching Ugramm. He said, Murali is the only actor he's been jealous of.

Srimurali Gets Teary-eyed

Well, Srimurali considers Darshan's words to be a compliment, the Ugramm actor has a lot of respect for Darshan. The Challenging Star is known for helping ones in need. Similarly, he once did something to Srimurali that turned his life around. The latter got emotional as he remembered D Boss' deed.

When Darshan Supported Srimurali

Undoubtedly, Ugramm was a turning point in Srimurali's life. It also introduced a great director such as Prashanth Neel to the Kannada film industry. Though Ugramm turned out to be blockbuster, the film lacked distributors just before its release. That's when Darshan came forward to help by distributing it under his home banner.

Srimurali Is Ever Grateful To Sudeep

Srimurali is ever grateful to Darshan for what he did. The actor had recently appeared on the chat show Weekend With Ramesh, where he opened up about a few difficulties he and his team faced prior to Ugramm's release.