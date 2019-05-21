Darshan Says Sruimurali Is The Only Actor He's Ever Been Jealous Of; Ugramm Star Gets Teary-eyed!
Darshan is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. He paved his way to fame through hardwork and hence, gained the titles such as D Boss and Challenging Star. Though Darshan faced tough competition in the industry, he always believed it to be healthy. He has stated many a times that he doesn't consider any particular actor as his competition. However, he has explored his other feelings cause of this one actor! In an old interview, D Boss Darshan revealed that Sandalwood star Srimurali is the only actor he's ever been jealous of. Recently, the Ugramm actor got emotional as he remembered what Darshan did to him!
Darshan Jealous Of Ugramm
Srimurali is busy with his forthcoming film Bharate. Darshan was present at Ugramm's press meet, which took place a couple of months ago. While talking about Srimurali, Darshan said that he was extremely jealous of him after watching Ugramm. He said, Murali is the only actor he's been jealous of.
Srimurali Gets Teary-eyed
Well, Srimurali considers Darshan's words to be a compliment, the Ugramm actor has a lot of respect for Darshan. The Challenging Star is known for helping ones in need. Similarly, he once did something to Srimurali that turned his life around. The latter got emotional as he remembered D Boss' deed.
When Darshan Supported Srimurali
Undoubtedly, Ugramm was a turning point in Srimurali's life. It also introduced a great director such as Prashanth Neel to the Kannada film industry. Though Ugramm turned out to be blockbuster, the film lacked distributors just before its release. That's when Darshan came forward to help by distributing it under his home banner.
Srimurali Is Ever Grateful To Sudeep
Srimurali is ever grateful to Darshan for what he did. The actor had recently appeared on the chat show Weekend With Ramesh, where he opened up about a few difficulties he and his team faced prior to Ugramm's release.
