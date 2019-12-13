    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Darshan Starrer Odeya Off To A Great Start At The Box Office; A Hat-Trick Of Hits For The Star

      Sandalwood superstar Darshan's 'Odeya’ hit the silver screens this week on December 12, 2019. The movie has been received well by the audiences and critics alike. 'Odeya’ is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster 'Veeram’ starring Ajith Kumar. This was followed by a remake in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan titled 'Katamarayudu'; the movie tanked at the box office. Although, the Kannada remake starring Darshan seems to have hit the bull’s eye.

      According to various media reports, Darshan's 'Odeya' is running at full occupancy in most theatres across the state. The reports are extremely promising with trade analysts stating that the family drama has collected an estimated three crores at the box office on its first day alone. The film is expected to do extremely well over the weekend. The movie is witnessing great response in all centers with massive footfalls. 'Odeya’ released in 150 single screens along with multiple theatres.

      The fans of the actor are hailing the mass entertainer as one of Darshan’s finest movies. The action thriller may well be Challenging star’s hattrick of hits at the silver screen. Darshan has had a wonderful run at the movies in the recent past with the massive success of Yajamana and Munirathna’s Kurukshetra.

      'Odeya' is directed by MD Sridhar and produced by Sandesh N. The movie boast of a large ensemble cast including Devaraj, Chitra Shenoy and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. The movie marks the debut of actress Sana Thimmayya in Sandalwood as the female lead opposite Darshan.

      Darshan and the makers are reportedly planning an event already, to thank the fans and celebrate the success of 'Odeya'.

      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
