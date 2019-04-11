English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan Leaves His Famous 'Cadbury' Dialogue Unfinished During Campaigning; Reveals The Reason!

    By
    |

    After a couple of days' rest due to hand pain, Darshan is back in the scene. The Yajamana actor along with Yash has been actively involved in campaigning for Sumalatha Ambareesh. But, their involvement in politics has raised eyebrows. Also, there have been several nasty comments exchanged between the contestants and supporters, which has heated up the situation. Amidst all this, D Boss fans requested him to entertain them with a song or a dialogue. The actor who agreed so, however, left the famous Cadbury dialogue from Yajamana unfinished.

    Darshan Leaves His Famous Cadbury Dialogue Unfinished!

    When asked why he wouldn't complete his dialogue, Darshan said, "If I say anything more, it'll get controversial." It is now evident that the both parties are using every given opportunity to mock one another. It makes total sense as to why Darshan refrained from completing his dialogue.

    Even when Yajamana's trailer released, this particular dialogue created a lot of buzz and fans wondered if it was directed at Sudeep. Such are the words. If he had told the entire dialogue, Kumaraswamy or Nikhil Kumar would have yet again said something unpleasant.

    MOST READ: Sudeep & Darshan's Rare Pictures That Set Major Friendship Goals Before Their Infamous Fight!

    During the same rally, an aged woman asked Darshan to sing a song. To which Darshan responded saying, "Amma, make Sumalatha win. I will sing a duet with you." Previously, Yash visited one of the houses in the village and met an aged lady during the campaigning.

    Read more about: darshan yajamana
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue