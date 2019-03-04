English
    Darshan & Sudeep To Come Together For THIS PERSON? The Actors Might Face Each Other Soon!

    By
    |

    Though Challenging Star Darshan and Kichha Sudeep were best of friends at one point in time, the two stars aren't the same anymore. The friction in their relationship has become a factor of rivalry for their fans, too. Yet, for a long time now, everybody from the industry and outside has been eagerly waiting to see Sudeep and Darshan go back to being friends. Well, behold! Seems like that might happen soon. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, D Boss and Badshah might happen to face each other. Wondering how? Read below to know more

    Will This Man Patch Things Up?

    Director Sunil Kumar Desai is closely associated with both Darshan and Sudeep. He is currently busy working on his forthcoming film Udgharsha, whose trailer is said to be launched on March 5, 2019. Reports are making rounds that Darshan would be present at the event.

    Sudeep Is Involved In The Film

    What comes across as more interesting is the fact that Sudeep has provided voice over for the film. Since his part in the film is important, we are wondering if he will be present at Udgharsha's trailer launch. If the Villain actor happens to come, then the fans will be able to see Darshan and him face each other!

    Darshan Launching Sudeep's Voice

    Though these two actors aren't so close at a personal level, they haven't let that affect their professional life. Time and again both of them have established that they respect each other as fellow actors. It is indeed pleasant to see that Darshan would be launching a trailer that consists of Sudeep's voice.

    About Udgharsha

    Meanwhile, Udgharsha is a suspense-thriller directed by Sunil Kumar Desai. The film will be dubbed into four languages, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu respectively. While on one end fans are excited to see how this materpiece of Desai has turned out, on the other end they are highly anticipating Sudeep and Darshan's re-union.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
