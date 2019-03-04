Darshan & Sudeep To Come Together For THIS PERSON? The Actors Might Face Each Other Soon!

Will This Man Patch Things Up?

Director Sunil Kumar Desai is closely associated with both Darshan and Sudeep. He is currently busy working on his forthcoming film Udgharsha, whose trailer is said to be launched on March 5, 2019. Reports are making rounds that Darshan would be present at the event.

Sudeep Is Involved In The Film

What comes across as more interesting is the fact that Sudeep has provided voice over for the film. Since his part in the film is important, we are wondering if he will be present at Udgharsha's trailer launch. If the Villain actor happens to come, then the fans will be able to see Darshan and him face each other!

Darshan Launching Sudeep's Voice

Though these two actors aren't so close at a personal level, they haven't let that affect their professional life. Time and again both of them have established that they respect each other as fellow actors. It is indeed pleasant to see that Darshan would be launching a trailer that consists of Sudeep's voice.

About Udgharsha

Meanwhile, Udgharsha is a suspense-thriller directed by Sunil Kumar Desai. The film will be dubbed into four languages, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu respectively. While on one end fans are excited to see how this materpiece of Desai has turned out, on the other end they are highly anticipating Sudeep and Darshan's re-union.