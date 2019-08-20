English
    Darshan Surprises Himself By Watching Kurukshetra Thrice Already! Once in 2D & Twice In 3D

    Sandalwood has been abuzz with Kurukshetra-related news ever since its release. The mythological film based on the great war of Mahabharata, is having an outstanding run in the theatres. This movie is special to Darshan for a lot of reasons. Not only is it his 50th film, but also the first mythological project he's featured in. The Challenging Star who doesn't usually watch his films, seems to have surprised himself by watching Kurukshetra thrice already!

    Darshan Has Watched Kurukshetra Thrice Already!

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, D Boss has watched his latest film twice in 3D and once in 2D. We wonder what convinced the actor to do so, considering how he has never shown interest in watching his own films.

    A lot of films in different languages were already made on the subject. Talking about re-creating an epic drama on the silver screen, the actor told Cinema Express, "On stage, it is only about the character and their performance, but on the silver screen, apart from the actors, the mythological drama is also about visual beauty. With the film coming out in 3D as well, it surely be a visual spectacle."

    Kurukshetra has been making a huge profit at the box office. As per reports, the film has collected over Rs 50 crore in less than two weeks. It is also being said that Darshan's film has beat KGF's Week 1 record. The Tamil and Telugu versions have been performing well in the theatres. The Hindi and Malayalam versions are scheduled to release at the end of this month.

    Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
