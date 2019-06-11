Darshan To Collaborate With The Villain Director? Snapped Together At D Boss' Residence

Ever since the Lok Sabha elections came to an end, Darshan's fans are back to their excited self as they await D Boss' films. The actor already has a long list of movies he's working on. Just when the fans thought there's enough to rejoice, we have found something here. Yesterday Sandalwood producer CR Manohar was snapped at Darshan's residence. Reports are suggesting that he stayed for a while for a few discussions with the actor. Does that mean Darshan is collaborating with The Villain director?

Well, apparently not. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, these two stars met up over a casual chat and nothing regarding making a film together was discussed. However, CR Manohar and Darshan would love working together if such an opportunity arises. The producer himself as expressed such a desire.

Meanwhile, Darshan is busy with his next film Robert. The first look poster released recently, and seems to have got a decent amount of attention. He is also looking forward to the release of the multi-starrer mythological film Kurukshetra. It is also the last film Ambareesh acted in.