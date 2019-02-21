Darshan: 'I Warned Against Counter Dialogues In Yajamana'; Leaves Sudeeps's Fans Confused!

English
    Darshan's Yajamana will be gracing theatres on March 1, 2019. Fans have been super excited to watch D Boss back in action after a short break. The trailer of the film turned out to be a superhit immediately after its launch. The songs, Shivanandi and Ondu Mundane have broken the internet too, with their impressive views. Amidst all this what caught the viewers' attention the most were the powerful dialogues. Speculations started making rounds that a few dialogues in the film were specifically targeted at Sudeep. However, during Yajamana's press meet, Darshan said that he had warned the writer against the counter dialogues. This statement of D Boss' has caused a lot of confusion among Kichha's fans. Here's what the Yajamana actor has to say.

    No Counter Dialogues

    During the press meet, when Darshan was asked about his film including counter dialogues, he responded saying, "I had warned my writers against any kind of counter dialogues in the script. I had even told them that they would be held responsible if they incorporated such dialogues."

    'Room To More Controversies'

    He further said that there is no point in including counter dialogues in the film because not every actor would be interested in watching all the films to sit and analyse what dialogue has been targeted at them. It only creates room to more controversies. He also addressed the issue of media exaggerating such uncalled issues.

    Fans Confused

    When Yajamana's trailer was launched, two of the dialogues went viral and everybody began to read too much into them. One of the dialogues has the actor saying, he rose to fame all by himself through his hard work. Reports suggested that it was a dig at Sudeep considering the previous controversy these two stars were involved in.

    The History

    Sudeep and Darshan had a cordial relationship until recently when things fell apart. Reportedly, Sudeep had made a statement saying he helped Darshan achieve the stardom in the industry. This didn't go too well with the Challenging Star and he chose to unfollow Sudeep on Twitter. However, Sudeep still maintains that he has no issues with Darshan but wouldn't want to force a friendship. Darshan has refrained from talking about it.

    Read more about: sudeep darshan yajamana
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
