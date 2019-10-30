Darshan Warns Fans About Road Accidents Ahead Of Son Vinish's Birthday

Darshan Warns Fans

A few hours ago, Darshan tweeted, "I have a request for all my fans. Please be careful while driving vehicles on the road. Remember, your family is dependent on you. At times, accidents occur despite being extremely careful."

Talks About Son's B'day

In another tweet, Darshan spoke about one of his fans who lost his life in a road accident when he was travelling to Bangalore to celebrate the actor's son's birthday. He wrote, "When you are travelling long distances, avoid using two-wheelers. To all those who are planning on travelling to celebrate Vinish's birthday, please be careful."

Darshan Survived An Accident Himself

Last year around this time, Darshan himself met with a road accident while travelling to Bangalore from Mysore. The actor's RUV rammed into a streetlight pole on the outer ring road in Mysore. He sustained injuries to his wrist which took a long time to heal.

Vinish Turns 11

Darshan's son Vinish turns a year older tomorrow (October 31, 2019). Last year, the actor had organised a cowboy-themed party for his only son. Several prominent personalities from the industry joined the celebrations.

