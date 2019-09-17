Darshan Warns People Accusing His Fans & Supporters To Stay Away! Are Sudeep Fans Targetted?

Darshan's Open Warning

All this while, Darshan and Sudeep stayed mum, when their fans were throwing tantrums at one another. Only a few minutes ago, breaking his silence, Darshan wrote on Facebook, "Currently, I am not in Bengaluru as I am held up with shooting. I only have one thing to say about all that I am hearing. Do not try to irk my fans and celebrities." - (sic)

Is He Targetting Sudeep's Fans?

Darshan may not have used a direct reference towards anyone, but anybody who follows Sandalwood closely is aware of the Twitter war between his and Sudeep's fans. His latest Facebook post is making us wonder if he is targetting Sudeepians, considering the current scenario.

His Fans React As Well

Darshan's fans even wrote a long note on social media, talking in length about being called responsible for Pailwaan's online leak. In the letter, they said, "Do not use our names to garner more attention towards your movie. We did not do the same to you when D Boss' film Kurukshetra was subjected to trolling and criticism." - (sic)

Sudeep Questioned

In the note, Darshan fans had even questioned Sudeep on remaining quiet. " You are always active on Twitter as a silent spectator. You are well aware of what is happening. Abusive posts about Darshan are being shared on your handle. Are you turning a blind eye to what is happening or are you being instigated?" - (sic)